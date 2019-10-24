Habitat for Humanity close to going out on listening tour

SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA (KEYC) — South Central Minnesota’s Habitat For Humanity is asking for input from the public.
Encompassing Watonwan, Sibley, Nicollet, Le Sueur and Blue Earth Counties, the organization has built 135 homes in 29 years.
Now they're looking to the future, as they organize a region-wide listening tour.
The tour will travel to the 13 communities they have homes in, talking with community members, elected officials, city officials, previous homeowners and others.
‘It’s really to get a better idea and understand what their unique needs are. Across the five counties, while we’re in one region, we also have counties that have very different needs and we’re there to listen," said Connie Ireland, Habitat For Humanity’s executive director. “We want to understand where they see their biggest challenges.”
Dates are not yet finalized, but Habitat is planning on the Listening Tour running from mid-November through December.
