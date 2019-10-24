Iowa Lakes students successful at SkillsUSA competition, will compete at nationals

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KEYC) — Iowa Lakes Community College students were the recipients of state and national recognition during the most recent SkillsUSA competitions.
The SKillsUSA competitions are competitive events that showcase the best career and technical education students in the nation.
Students from ILCC’s Auto Collision and Paint Repair Technology, Automotive Technology, Construction Technology, Farm Equipment and Diesel Technology, Powersports and Power Equipment Technology, Boat and Watercraft Technician, Welding Technology, Electrical Technology and Digital, Social and Radio Broadcast Productions programs offered through Algona High School competed at the state level with hopes of securing a spot in the National SkillsUSA competition that will be hosted in Louisville, Kentucky.
Earning a first-place ranking during the state competitions included:
- Cameron Leininger, Electrical Construction Wiring
- Drew Brekke, Teamworks Category
- Thomas Kotewa, Teamworks Category
- Hunter McAllister, Teamworks Category
- Phillip Minker, Teamworks Category
- Jonathan Tomsche, Marine Service Technology
- Chase Cole, Motorcycle Service Technology
- Hunter Huschik, Power Equipment Technology
- William Hanselman, TV-Video Production
- AnnaLisa Wolf, TV-Video Production
Each of these students has been awarded the opportunity to compete at the National SkillsUSA competition in Louisville.
“The SkillsUSA competition was a much larger competition than I anticipated it to be. It had many competitors. Each station challenged my knowledge of the marine industry,” participant Jonathan Tomsche said about the competition.
The following ILCC students received a second-place ranking:
Additionally, the following students placed third in the Iowa state competition: Jacob Haag, Automotive Refinishing Technology, Jackson Greenhaw, Marine Service Technology, and Jared Halvorson, Welding.
“I could not have excelled in this competition without Iowa Lakes Community College and their outstanding Boat and Water Craft Technician instructor, Rick Brichta, along with industry support from Yamaha, Mercury and Volvo Penta. They all provided me the skills and knowledge to bring home the gold!” said Tomsche. “I would like to thank Yamaha Marine Training Department Managers, Gregg Snyder and William Randall, for supporting the college and the SkillsUSA competition. I received many gifts from Yamaha and they also gave the college a brand new F115 Yamaha Outboard for winning. Placing first at the competition has launched my career in the marine industry. I have already been offered several jobs after I finish at Iowa Lakes.”
Other students who finished within the top-10 nationally included:
