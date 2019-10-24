Just Kidding Quartet performing at Dis-”Chord:” Under the Bigtop

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Just Kidding Quartet joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to share a song from their upcoming performance at Dis-"Chord," Under The Bigtop.
The event is presented by the Minnesota Valley Chorus Sweet Adeline, and will take place Saturday, Nov. 2nd. It begins at 3:00 at Crossview Covenant Church.
Fly Right and Dance Express will also be performing.
Tickets are available at Cub Foods (both Mankato locations), HyVee (both Mankato locations and New Ulm), and Nutter Clothing Co. (St. Peter).
Ticket Prices:
Adults: $15
Seniors: $12
Students (ALL with ID) $5
Children under 5: Free
For more information you can call Diane at 507-387-2933, or visit Minnesota Valley Chorus’s website or their Facebook page
