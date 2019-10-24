LCWM’s Jenna Johnson earns Golden Apple Award

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) — Entering fifth grade, oldest in the elementary and not quite ready for middle school can be a stressful proposition for students.
“They are really finding out who they are as a person and what they enjoy, what their passions are. I have to grab on to those passions as a teacher,” Johnson said.
Jenna Johnson teaches fifth grade at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, where she pairs her passion for students with her passion for reading.
“One challenge is finding ways to engage the kids. They are at an age where school isn’t their favorite thing anymore," explained Johnson. "So doing things like classroom escape rooms, and earlier this year I had a booktasting where I dressed up as Chef JJ and it looked like a restaurant in the classroom, but it was a great way for kids to find books they like.”
It’s engaging activities that prompted a student to nominate her for the Golden Apple Award.
“It makes me know that the kids really appreciate all I do for them," Johnson reflected. "In the end, I appreciate all they do for me. I love them, I really do. They are the best.”
