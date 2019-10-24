‘Minnesota Business First Stop’ aims to help state business growth after tour

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - ‘Minnesota Business First Stop’ wrapped up a two-day tour Thursday with the goal of making it easier for businesses to grow in the state.
The group, which was first created in 2012 with the goal of helping businesses cut through red tape when they work with state agencies, is a collection of nine different governmental agencies that have a role in business.
Agencies like the Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Agriculture and others visited 11 south-central Minnesota communities.
They stopped at places like hemp growing businesses, a bio-energy plant, the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and more.
“What’s been great for us to see is there’s so much innovation in this region. There’s so many companies bringing new technologies to their processes and making it more efficient, really growing their market share through new ideas and new innovation, so that’s been inspiring for us to see it," said Steve Grove, the Commissioner for the Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Their next step will be to compare notes and start thinking ahead about ways to make it easier for businesses to navigate government.
