MIX 99.1 hosting Mix Monster Mash Birthday Party

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mix 99-1's mix morning wake up show wants to help you get in the Halloween spirit.
Zannie K and Kelsey J are hosting the first-ever Mix Monster Mash Birthday Party.
It's an adults-only costume party with music, prizes, drink specials and a costume contest.
Tickets are $10 and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the united way.
The party is at 7-10 Saturday night at Courtyard Mankato.
But if you’re looking for something scarier, Southern Minnesota’s largest haunted attraction is back for another year.
Northern Frights has six separate features to scare you, including the phobias dark maze, the terror tunnel, and the brand new Gauntlet Haunted House.
There's also a zombie paintball attraction, where for $5 you can shoot paintball guns at automated zombie targets.
Northern Frights is open every Friday and Saturday from now until November second in garden city.
