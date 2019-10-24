No. 2 MSU-Mankato set for start of conference play

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The No. 2 ranked MSU Men’s Hockey team begins conference play this weekend as the Mavericks head down south to play Alabama Huntsville.
We caught up with the unbeaten squad earlier this week.
“You better be focused on what’s in front of you and hope that helps you for what’s down the road. We have two important games this weekend, then we come back and it’s Bowling Green. Then you go on the road and it’s Michigan Tech. It’s not going to get easier for us,” said Mike Hastings, MSU head coach.
The Mavs are off to a 3-0-1 start in 2019. In those games, MSU has done a lot of its damage in the third period by outscoring opponents 8-0 in the frame.
“We’ve gone out with a good mindset, whatever it takes. You saw that this weekend in Friday’s game, and hopefully that’s something we continue to do because I think we’re given confidence off of that, and it’s a trend I hope continues,” said Hastings.
The Mavericks have a couple of series wins to start the year and now face a Chargers’ squad that’s off to a bit of a rough start at 0-4.
“Our mentality stays the same for every game. We respect Huntsville the way we respect ASU. Your mentality, your mindset, we’re going to play our game. Not much changes,” said Connor Mackey, MSU junior.
Game one between the Mavericks and Chargers is set to begin shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday.
