Number of teens vaping increases as FDA finalizes policy on flavored e-cigarettes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Project for Teens and Nicollet County Attorney Michelle Zehnder Fischer join KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss more myths and truths of vaping, and the increase in teens using e-cigarettes.
A local survey shows that the number of teens who say they have vaped has seen to two to three times increase. Fischer says that Nicollet County is engaging with the community to spread awareness on the use and danger of e-cigarettes.
This Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day, and Mankato Public Safety is accepting vaping and e-cigarettes devices.
The FDA is under mounting pressure to finalize its policy on flavored e-cigarettes.
The chairman of the house committee on oversight and reform's subcommittee on economic and consumer policy sent a letter to the FDA on Tuesday demanding action.
In the letter Rep. Raja Krishna Moorthi says "I urge you to put the flavor ban in place today before one more child gets hooked by flavored e-cigarettes."
On September 11, president trump promised the FDA would be putting out some very strong guidance within two weeks.
Now more than a month later, lawmakers and health officials are expressing impatience.
Concern over e-cigarette use among young people has led to a backlash against vaping in the u-s.
An outbreak of vaping-related lung injuries has sickened more than 14-hundred people.
The CDC, FDA, state and local health departments, and other clinical and public health partners are continuing to investigate the multistate outbreak.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.