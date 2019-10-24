“Oh My! Textiles” scheduled to open at VINE Faith in Action

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — VINE Faith in Action will be opening a new gallery show on Thursday, Nov. 6.
“Oh My! Textiles” will be an open textile show that will showcase the various roles textiles play in visual arts displayed by a variety of artists.
The opening reception will be hosted from 4:30 to 6:30 p.n. on Friday, Nov. 8, on the fifth floor of the VINE Adult Community Center.
The “Oh My! Textiles” exhibit will be on display until Dec. 27.
This event is free and open to the public.
Visit vinevolunteers.com or call (507) 386-5586 for more information.
