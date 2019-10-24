Ottawa Stone Church awarded grant, fundraising to put steeple back up

OTTAWA, Minn. (KEYC) — The historic Ottawa Stone Church lost its steeple a few years ago because it was leaning 21 inches (0.53 meters).
Ever since, many have wanted to see that steeple restored.
They may soon have their wish as the Le Sueur County Historical Society has received a grant from the Chuck and Verna Schmidt Foundation.
The grant will provide $2.00 for every $1.00 donated, with a match up to $60,000.
The Historical Society has found, it’s not an easy or cheap fix.
“I thought well $30,000 will put a steeple on that church. Well, it isn’t quite that simple," Le Sueur County Historical Society Chairman Bill Stangler explained. "It has to be totally rebuilt inside, restructured and new supports put in for the roof and everything of that nature.”
Donations can be sent to the mailing address below. In the memo line, please note Ottawa Stone Church. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 15.
LCHS/Ottawa Stone Church
P.O. Box 123
Le Center, MN, 56057
