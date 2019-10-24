Prep Athletes: Springfield’s Mason Rummel, Ivan Hovland and Nolan Hovland

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - The Springfield Football Team wrapped up their regular season with a perfect 8–0 record, four of those games being shutouts.
The Tigers defense has led the team all season long and that’s why linebackers Mason Rummel, Ivan Hovland and Nolan Hovland are our KEYC News 12 Prep Athletes of the Week.
“What sets them apart is they do their job, they’re physically talented and they just get after the football, they’re not going to back down against anybody, they have a linebacker mentality and they’re going to get after it every game. I’ve never seen them have a game that was below average, they get after it, they do their job and they make things happen,” Bob Fink, Springfield head coach, said.
“It’s great coming into games knowing that we’re stronger than them and we can do better than them if we really work hard and work as a team,” Mason Rummel, Prep Athlete of the Week, said.
Mason Rummel and the Hovland brothers are confident in the way they can play together.
“It’s actually pretty cool I mean we trust each other a lot, we’ve played each other since we were really young in the backyard and at the park so it kind of shows out in the field that we’ve been with each other because we play very well together,” Nolan Hovland, Prep Athlete of the Week, said.
“It’s fun to have Mason and Nolan play with me, we just know exactly what we’re going to be doing on every play, we’re been playing together for so long,” Ivan Hovland, Prep Athlete of the Week, said.
“Along with physical talent they’re very strong mentally and they know their jobs and what’s fun is when you watch film following a game you see them doing little things that make the other guy better and I think that bodes well for their success that they have had on the field and being one of the defenses in the state is they do their jobs,” Fink said.
“We’re not selfish players, we’re not just trying to pack stats for ourselves, we’re more of a team stat team where you just want to make sure you beat teams an d just hold them as low as we can,” Ivan Hovland, said.
These seniors have big plans of how they intend to finish their final season as Tigers.
“My goal is to make the state championship and just to get better and teach these underclassman what it’s like to be on a solid team,” Nolan Hovland, said.
“Make the state championship and play at US Bank on TV,” Ivan Hovland, said.
“My goal along with theirs is to make the state championship and just end the year playing together and having fun,” Rummel said.
Their play-making abilities are why Mason Rummel, Ivan Hovland and Nolan Hovland are our KEYC News 12 Prep Athletes of the Week.
