Public invited to Warren Street Corridor Study open house

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Members of the public are invited to an open house Thursday to give their input on a Warren Street Corridor Study.
The study will look at current issues and opportunities on Warren Street, between Riverfront Drive and Highland Park.
Topics can include driving, walking, biking and using public transportation.
“Warren Street has reached the point in its life cycle from a maintenance perspective where the city of Mankato is scheduling a reconstruction of the corridor for 2021," Transportation Planner Charles Androsky said.
The open house is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Mankato Room at the Intergovernmental Center.
