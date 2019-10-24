St. James High School student arrested for threats to school

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities arrest a 14-year-old St. James High School student who they believe is behind threats to shoot up the school
The St. James police department made the arrest early this morning,
While they continue to investigate they do believe there is no longer a threat and school is in session. Law enforcement is providing extra patrols in and around the schools today.
Authorities say last night they received reports that the teen made remarks on social media about shooting up the school then killing himself.
He is now in the Watonwan County jail awaiting formal charges for threats of violence.
