VINE Faith in Action to host free A1C blood sugar testing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — VINE Faith in Action has partnered with Hy-Vee dietitians to offer free A1C blood sugar testing from 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.
The tests will be offered at the Vine Adult Community Center, located at 421 East Hickory Street in Mankato.
Those interested in this event can learn many things about their health by getting their blood sugar tested. Additionally, the dietitians can offer insight into the significance of the results.
This testing is wheelchair accessible.
This event is free and open to the public.
For more information or to register, call (507) 386-5586.
Walks-in attendees are welcome to attend this event, but priority will be given to those who register in advance.
