Chargers advance to sub-section semifinals
By Rob Clark | October 24, 2019 at 10:29 PM CDT - Updated October 24 at 10:58 PM

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Valley Lutheran Chargers hosted the New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds Thursday in the North Sub-Section Section 2A Quarter Finals.

The Chargers would get the better of the Greyhounds, winning 3-0.

Minnesota Valley Lutheran’s Maddie Pearson made history during tonight’s victory, as she broke a 2007 record to become the single-season set-assist leader in MVL Volleyball history. Pearson finished Thursday’s match with 36 set-assists, bringing her total to 762 on the season.

MVL will play BOLD at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, in New Ulm.

