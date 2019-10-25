Chargers advance to sub-section semifinals

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Valley Lutheran Chargers hosted the New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds Thursday in the North Sub-Section Section 2A Quarter Finals.
The Chargers would get the better of the Greyhounds, winning 3-0.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran’s Maddie Pearson made history during tonight’s victory, as she broke a 2007 record to become the single-season set-assist leader in MVL Volleyball history. Pearson finished Thursday’s match with 36 set-assists, bringing her total to 762 on the season.
MVL will play BOLD at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, in New Ulm.
