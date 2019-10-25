Cold-hardy grapes provide for growth of the industry in Minnesota

RED WING, Minn. (KEYC) — Vineyards and wineries are popping up across the state as cold-hardy grapes are developed and become available.
The University of Minnesota has been breeding wine grapes since the 70s and developing hardy grapes that can withstand the Minnesota weather.
The latest grape developed by the University of Minnesota is the Itasca, developed for white wines.
As wineries pop up across the state, the owner of Falconer Vineyards in Red Wing said that no winery is the same.
“It’s very difficult to copy somebody else, put it that way, because of all the chemistry involved in it, you could have two wineries side by side and they’re going to have different wines,” said John Falconer, owner of Falconer Vineyards.
Grapes are tested and evaluated for 15 years or more before they are released from the University of Minnesota.
