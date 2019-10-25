Discussing Mr. Rodgers, Star Wars, and The Irishman with movie reviewer Mike Lagerquist

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Movie reviewer Mike Lagerquist joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about some the latest news in entertainment.
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood staring Tom Hanks is in theaters Nov. 22.
The Irishman will have a unique release, as there will be a limited release in theaters on Nov. 1st, soon followed by a Netflix release on Nov. 27th.
Finally the new Star Wars trailer was released this week, and will be in theaters this December.
