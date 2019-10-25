Flanagan, local lawmakers gather to discuss state-wide childcare issues

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Throughout Minnesota, there is a need for nearly 80,000 additional childcare openings to meet the needs of families.
In an effort to come up with innovations and solutions, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, local lawmakers and other officials joined a round table discussion on the matter.
“Childcare is the number one issue that I hear about and the governor hears about when we travel across the state," Flanagan said. "I hear a lot about some families that have to drive 45 minutes to drop their kid off at daycare and another 45 minutes in the possible direction. Frankly, that’s time you want to be spending with your child.”
The location of the round table was key.
Cultivate Mankato is a brand-new childcare center that opened in early September.
Filling over 15% of Mankato's needed openings, they are able to take in a lot of babies, toddlers and young children.
Company founder Candice Deal-Bartell's idea came about when she was experiencing the same problems parents do today.
“I’m a mom of two," Deal-Bartell said. "When I was pregnant, I had called to reserve a spot for childcare and I was laughed at. I was told ‘you should’ve started a long time ago’ and we really didn’t have many choices when I needed to go back to work full time.”
Cultivate Mankato has begun to invest in their workers, wanting them there for the long haul.
“One of the things they’ve done is they look to hire people who have never done childcare before and then employ a coach on-site that then trains those people to be able to do the profession. They are able to pull in a new labor force,” said Steve Grove, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development commissioner.
With over 2,000 of those 80,000 needed childcare openings filled last year. It’s a start towards progress, but there is a long way to go.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.