LCWM recaps historic playoff win, looks forward to match-up with Redwood Valley

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial football team recently won its first playoff game in 26 years as the Knights were able to end the drought with a dominant 38–0 win in the Section 3AA tournament.
Earlier this week, we caught up with the squad that’s exceeded expectations in 2019.
“We knew going in that we had to get it done, get that W. We needed that for the community, for us, for each other. This is what we’ve been working for all season and shooting for since day one,” said Camden Ludeman, LCWM sophomore.
The Knights playoff win not only sent the team into the section semifinals, but is a huge sense of accomplishment for everyone on the team and in the community as LCWM now prepares for another playoff game after a historic win on Tuesday.
“I’m soaking up every second of it, the community has need it for years, and hopefully we can build off of this next year and for years to come,” said Landon Lantz, LCWM senior.
The monumental victory comes for a senior class that never gave up throughout their time with the Knights.
“I mean, the first quarter, I knew we were going to do something that game. I knew something special was going to happen. Camden rushed in that first touchdown and I was like, let’s keep rolling,” said Lantz.
“It’s big, and that’s one thing that the seniors talked about after the game, to get their monkey off their back. When they graduate, they say they can leave their mark. That’s what they wanted to do and even the community, it’s almost like the sun is starting to shine again, it’s uplifting to the community, staff, and players too,” said Kevin Hagge, LCWM head coach.
Now, the team will try to keep that momentum rolling into a match–up against top–seeded Redwood Valley.
“Play every snap as hard as we can, every play, leave it all out on the field, play for everybody,” said Ludeman.
LCWM will try to make it two playoff wins in a row Saturday at 3 p.m. in Redwood Falls.
Win or lose, the Knights still have plenty to be proud of in 2019.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.