Mankato Area Public Schools requests the public’s feedback on proposed calendars, tiered busing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) is seeking feedback from the public about their proposed school calendars and tiered busing system.
Responses must be submitted to MAPS prior to 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4.
Community members can submit their responses by completing this online survey (also included below) or by sending their written comments to:
Mankato Area Public Schools
Attention: Becky Bailey, Central Office
P.O. Box 8741
Mankato, MN 56002-8741
SCHOOL CALENDARS:
Due to an increase in student enrollment, MAPS has explored the option of utilizing a tiered busing strategy that involves running more than one pick-up and drop-off schedule. This results in a proposed staggered school start and end time for students in K-12.
The proposed staggered start and end times for schools in Independent School District No. 77 are listed below.
Some potential benefits of a tiered busing system, according to Mankato Area Public Schools, includes students spending less time on the bus, decreased congestion on the bus and at transfer sites, increased breakfast time available, peer-alike routes and fewer transitions.
