MnDOT offers schools, communities funding to develop Safe Routes to School programs

MnDOT offers schools, communities funding to develop Safe Routes to School programs
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is now accepting applications for three different grants for the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Program. (Source: State of Minnesota)
By Jake Rinehart | October 24, 2019 at 10:05 PM CDT - Updated October 24 at 10:05 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is now accepting applications for three different grants for the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Program.

All three applications have a deadline of January 10, 2020.

Safe Routes to School

Oct. 7, 2019 to Jan. 10, 2020 Safe Routes Planning Assistance Overview Through planning assistance awards, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will support SRTS plans for K-12 schools across Minnesota. Successful applicants will receive planning assistance provided by the Regional Development Organization (RDO), Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) or, if their services are not available, a statewide planning consultant.

MnDOT will be awarding the grant to communities and schools that want to develop safer places for students to walk and bicycle to school.

Communities and schools can apply for planning assistance grants to help assess current conditions and create plans to improve walking and biking paths.

SRTS “Boost” grants support existing SRTS work and infrastructure grants can fund projects that create safer streets for students to travel on their way to school.

“Once a plan is developed, schools and communities can use that plan to apply for Safe Routes to Schools grants to advance infrastructure such as sidewalks, crosswalks and signage or non-infrastructure solutions such as educational programming, encouragement events and enforcement near schools,” SRTS Coordinator Dave Cowan said. “We’re excited to offer communities three funding opportunities to support their local efforts.”

The planning process is designed to engage stakeholders and community members, analyze existing data and set a prioritized list of strategies to make it safer and easier for students to walk and bike to school.

For more information about the grants, visit the SRTS website.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.