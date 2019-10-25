MNSU faculty to present upcoming concussion workshop at Mankato East

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato faculty will be presenting a concussion workshop in the auditorium at Mankato East High School from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.
“Getting Ahead on Concussions” is free and open to the public.
The workshop will be presented by MNSU faculty members Adam Steiner and Sheen Chiou and will also feature Alyssa Rickels, a speech-language pathologist, and Troy Hoehn, a certified athletic trainer.
The event will include various activity stations for participants as they explore the human brain and learn about protocols for traumatic brain injuries.
In addition to the presenters, psychology and communications science and disorders graduate and undergraduate students from Minnesota State University, Mankato will be assisting with the workshop and demonstrations.
