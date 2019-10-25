National Farm Viability Conference spends first year in the Midwest

RED WING, Minn. (KEYC) - The National Farm Viability Conference is in its 4th year, but spent its first year in the Midwest.
After being held in Vermont and New York in previous years, the conference spent its first year in the Midwest in Red Wing, Minnesota.
The three–day conference concluded on Thursday and over 75 organizations and around 300 people attended.
Attendees visited from more than 30 states, Puerto Rico and Canada to trade industry knowledge.
“Learning from each other how to better help farm businesses and really on the business aspect of farming, less than the production, but business planning, marketing and financing. We have experts from across the country here who are sharing kind of what they’re doing and their best practices and others are learning from them,” said executive director of Renewing the Countryside, the host organization, Jan Joannides.
The conference consisted of three days of breakout sessions covering multiple topics and farm tours.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.