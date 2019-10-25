North Mankato Fire Department hosting Waffle Feed on Sunday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lt. Greg Thate with the North Mankato Fire Department joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss volunteering and their upcoming Waffle Feed.
All members of the North Mankato Fire Department are volunteers who are paid on call.
Their Waffle Feed fundraiser includes Dad’s Belgian Waffles, scrambled eggs and more. The event takes place Sunday, Oct. 27, from 8:00 a.m. to noon. The feed is held at the fire station on Howard Drive.
The cost is $9 for adults and $7 for kids for all you care to eat. All of the proceeds will go towards equipment for the fire department.
