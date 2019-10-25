Ponderosa Sanitary Landfill adds two new green initiatives

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ponderosa Sanitary Landfill has two new initiatives that they’re taking part in to go green.
The landfill debuted their rooftop solar panels this summer.
The second initiative, over 20 acres of the property were planted with native grasses.
Jake Fritz is a Conservation Specialist with the Blue Earth Soil and Water Conservation District.
He helped decide the nine different species of grasses and seven different types of forbs to plant.
The grasses are warm and cool season grasses.
The forbs were also strategically selected and will be blooming throughout the growing season.
“This gives a chance for the pollinators to use these sites throughout the entire year from until when they need them. This will also increase the insect population, which can also increase the wildlife habitat, pheasant chicks, turkey chicks and songbirds as well," Fritz said.
Above ground, there’s another green initiative, solar panels.
There are 134 panels on the solar panel with the potential to generate 40 kilowatts of power.
The panels’ purpose is to reduce carbon emissions.
“The purpose of a landfill is to protect the environment from the impact of the waste that you and I generate, so really, being environmentally conscious and working to protect the environment is something that we work on all the time," said Dave Kronlokken, a Blue Earth County Waste and Recycling Supervisor.
Kronlokken said the solar panels are cost-effective and will decrease the landfill’s carbon footprint.
Fritz said he looks forward to when the native grasses become established in the next three to five years.
“It’s just something I’ve been passionate about for a long time," he said.
