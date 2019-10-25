Recycling event gives elementary students hand-on education

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The tri–city recycling group and Dem–Con paid North Elementary School a visit this afternoon.
The visit gave students hands on ways to learn the dos and don'ts of recycling.
The Dem–Con Recycling mobile learning center provided the content, showing students how to sort recyclable items presenting videos on what happens to the recycled items afterward.
Some common misconceptions include: items smaller than the size of your fist typically won't be recyclable
In addition, recyclable goods such as pop cans are better left in their normal form and not crushed.
“As I travel our three counties, a lot of people are really passionate about recycling and they really want to know what is recycling and what isn’t, because they feel guilty if they get it wrong. So, part of this is teaching the kids so they can come home and be the educators and teach their siblings and their parents and they have fun doing it. So, they really like it when they become the experts,” Tri-County Solid Waste director Al Christensen said.
The program compliments the students’ existing curriculum on recycling in their social studies classes.
