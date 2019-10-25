Redwood Co. authorities seek public’s help with pair of recent burglaries

REDWOOD COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Redwood County are seeking the public’s help in obtaining information relating to two burglaries in the towns of Lamberton and Wabasso.
According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office and Lamberton Police Department, the burglaries occurred at separate Meadowland Farmers Coop locations between 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday.
An undetermined amount of cash was taken from the coop’s main office in Lamberton and at its LP Offices in Wabasso.
Anyone with information on these burglaries is asked to call the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 637-4036.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.