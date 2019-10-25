Renowned Minnesota author visits North Mankato Taylor Library

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Author Brian Freeman, known for books such as ‘Marathon’ and ‘Alter Ego,’ paid North Mankato a visit Thursday as part of North Mankato Taylor Library’s fall/winter Author Series.
Freeman talked about his experience as a writer and his three upcoming 2020 releases, including a Minnesota thriller called “Thief Thriller Falls.”
His latest book in his Duluth-based Jonathan Stride series, "Funeral for a Friend" is coming out next fall.
“I think it’s a lot of fun to kind of talk about the business, and I think that readers just love stories, and they love kind of getting behind the scenes on how everything comes to pass, so it’s a good opportunity to kind of talk about how we’ve gotten here,” Freeman said.
