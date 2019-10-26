Mankato Stand Down brings dozens of resources to local veterans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Local veterans had access to dozens of free services and resources all under one roof today thanks to the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV).
MACV dedicated to serving Veterans in Minnesota, brought together various vendors offering employment and legal assistance, housing and more at their third–annual Veteran Stand Down.
Veterans also had access to free medical services like flu shots and health screenings.
“Some veterans struggle to get around whether it be transportation or getting out their homes," said MAC-V regional leader Sadie Rezac.
“So getting around from one service provider to the next could be tough for them um it could take multiple days, weeks, so when we get all providers together in one room they can get all the services they need on a single day,”.
Vendors offered free clothing as well, like the Madison Lake American Legion, which donated over 1000 pairs of socks.
“We thought that veterans have walked many hours and many miles on their feet serving our country and what can we do to protect their feet. Brand new socks,” said Madison Lake Auxiliary President Stacey Gore.
Veterans also had the opportunity to get a free haircut from NOVA and enjoy meals provided by local partners.
