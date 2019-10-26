MAPO updates Long Range Transportation Plan; public invited to open house

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization is updating its Long Range Transportation Plan, and the public is invited to give their input at an open house on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
The plan helps make transportation decisions relating to personal vehicles, bikes, pedestrians, assistance vehicles, commercial trucking, water transport and more.
The analyzation process will look at traffic volumes, crash frequency and future development.
“It serves as a blueprint for how our region will invest transportation dollars. It includes strategies for long term and short term investment on how to create a multimodal transportation system,” Transportation Planner Charles Androsky said.
The open house is from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Mankato Room at the Intergovernmental Center.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.