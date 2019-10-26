Prepare your house for winter with these inexpensive tasks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Before those temperatures drop for good, it may be a good time to prep the house for winter.
Problem areas can include windows, doors, roofs and gutters.
Gutters can get full of wet leaves, putting too much weight on them.
Inspect your roof by inspecting it from the street, looking for curled shingles, bald spots and anything else out of the ordinary.
For windows and doors, look for drafts seeping into your home by placing your hands around the frame.
If you can't feel anything, there are other techniques you can use.
“Another technique people use is a candle. Light a candle and move that candle around a window opening area. When you see that light flicker, you know there is a draft,” explained Jamie Taylor, owner of Ron Boelter Windows, Siding & Roofing.
If you have cold air coming in, this could cost you hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars throughout the winter months.
