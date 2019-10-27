Circus Halloween event coming to Red Rocks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Adults can get into the Halloween spirit this week at a “discord circus" event at Red Rocks.
The 21-plus event is a night for dancing, costumes and live music. Event coordinators say the theme idea “discord circus” comes from the mythological goddess of chaos and confusion Eris.
“It’s a circus themed Halloween Party. We are going to have side attractions. Dance acts...myself I will be doing hoop and silk fans," said event coordinator Sharon Dinsmore.
“We are also going to have different people doing carnival games and other types of fun themed stuff like that too," added event coordinator Tom Hefferman.
The adult only event is Wednesday, October 30th from 8p.m. to 10p.m.
