Day of the Dead themed Mandala Market in Old Town Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It was a busy scene this afternoon in Old Town Mankato as trick–or–treaters took over the streets.
In the heart of it all was the Day of the Dead themed Mandala Market.
The owners of Belissimo Paints wanted to showcase Hispanic culture in Mankato.
Along with local vendors and pumpkin painting, decorations and activities were inspired by the day of the dead.
“We do see a lot of Halloween, so growing up my kids didn’t see a lot of the Day of the dead stuff and they’re Hispanic, so we wanted to make sure kids in this area see lots of different parts of the culture,” co-owner of Bellissimo Paints Jennifer Ek said.
Kids in attendance tasted Mexican candy, got day of the dead face painting and more.
