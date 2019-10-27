Kiwanis Holiday Lights set up begins

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Volunteers filled Sibley Park for day two of set up for the anticipated Holiday lights display. Kiwanis Holiday Lights board member Chris Roe says this year will feature even more lights.
“We expand more lights every year. I think we are close to 2 million lights," Roe said.
The light display is set to be finished Friday, November 29th kicking off with a holiday lights parade. Until then they are always welcoming volunteers to help with set up on Saturday and Sundays.
