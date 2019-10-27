Trunk-or-Trinket event brings awareness to dangers of Halloween for kids with allergies

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As you are out and about for Halloween this year, you might notices houses that have teal pumpkins. The teal signifies that house has non–food items to give away to trick–or–treaters who have allergies.
Those houses can be scarce, which makes the Trunk–or–Trinket so important.
Members of the community lined up their cars and had games with prizes, all allergy friendly.
The Teal Program Project says 1 in every 13 kids has an allergy.
In events like Halloween, with exposure to many different foods and environments, it can be critical to take precaution.
“Make sure that they bring their epi–pen auto injector. Have an adult trained to recognize a reaction, because it can be anywhere from seconds to minutes and when you lose your airway that creates major problems. And with Halloween coming up – it may be hard for crews to get out there, so just make sure you’re staying vigilant,” advertisement director for Teal Program Project Travis Fisher said.
The Trunk–or–Trinket is held to a high standard of safety to avoid any possible reactions.
No food is allowed at the event, every surface is cleaned, bags are provided, and those who have eaten prior to the event are asked to wipe their mouths thoroughly.
The Teal Program Project is made up of community volunteers, all having a close connection to allergies.
“This is Neal and he has a lot of food allergies, he can’t have dairy, he can’t have wheat and he is really restricted on lots of food things can do. So, I was like what can I do more for him to make holidays more inclusive so my best friend and her children could join us... and I just wanted to make it known he can go out trick–or–treating just like a normal kid and know he’s not going to be exposed to these things,” president of Teal Program Project Sarah Wohlford said.
And just as Wohlford hoped, baby Neal was able to roam free enjoying the trunk stops.
