Authorities recover stolen John Deere tractor taken in 2018

SIBLEY COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office recovered a stolen John Deere tractor near Le Center on Oct. 22.
Deputies served and executed a search warrant near Le Center and recovered the tractor, a 2008 5425 model.
The tractor was reportedly stolen from a farm site near rural Belle Plaine in June 2018.
A deputy from the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office and an officer from the Le Center Police Department assisted with the execution of the search warrant.
Authorities say that the theft remains under investigation.
