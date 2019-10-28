BackPack Food Program receives generous donation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The J.A. Wedum Foundation, based in Minneapolis, donated $20,000 to Mankato’s BackPack Food Program Monday.
The BackPack Food Program helps feed children over the weekend by having teachers discreetly place small bags of healthy food into their backpacks during school.
“We know there’s a lot of need in the community for this type of program," Wedum Foundation President Jay Portz said. “And part of this donation is instead of making a donation for Thanksgiving to other organizations, we selected one organization to benefit for this Thanksgiving gift."
Cottage Wood Senior Communities in Mankato, owned by the Wedum Foundation, had residents volunteer to pack the bags of food Monday and get them ready to ship to schools.
