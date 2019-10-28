Belgrade Avenue developments get green light

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The recent hot topic of developments on Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato, including a roof top bar and grill, officially has some answers.
The North Mankato Port Authority voted to approve the proposed Tax Increment Financing Plan for the development for the rooftop bar and grill, as well as the new Frandsen Bank building on the 200 block of Belgrade Avenue.
“I think the community is very excited about this development. With that energy and excitement we are now seeing approximately 7 million dollars of additional investment in the district," said City Administrator John Harrenstein.
The total proceeds of the district are estimated to be about $1.3 million. Of that, $750,000 will be used as reimbursement to the developer for land costs and $425,000 will be used for the public improvements as part of the Belgrade Master Plan that was approved last year.
“So those improvements include improvements to the alleyway for traffic. Improvements to pedestrian safety on the corner of range and Belgrade, baring of the power line on the corner range and Belgrade and way finding signage throughout the district," Harrenstein continued.
