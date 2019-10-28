Bundle Me Warm provides winter clothing to those who may need it

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Salvation Army's Bundle Me Warm Program began Monday morning.
Bundle Me Warm is a one stop ‘shop’ for anyone who may need warmer garments for the winter.
Families in need may 'shop' the store a total of three times this season free of charge.
There are no restrictions on Bundle Me Warm meaning you don't have to be from Blue Earth County to take advantage.
“We saw 100 families between 10 and noon today, given today is the very first day," Business Director Leslie Johnson said. "The program only lasts for five days and so there is a huge need for people on a restrictive budget looking for warm winter clothing.”
Donations for Bundle Me Warm can be dropped off at the Salvation Army Family Thrift Store on Star Street in Mankato.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.