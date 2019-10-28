Community raising funeral funds for 15-year-old victim of Waseca car crash

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Waseca community is helping the family of 15-year-old Alexus Tiegs pay for her funeral.
Tiegs, a 10th grader at Waseca High School, died Wednesday.
The Waseca County Sheriff's office says Tiegs was a passenger in a pickup that hit a power pole at the intersection of 128th Street and 330th Avenue
The pickup rolled and Tiegs was thrown from the vehicle and died on scene.
According to the GoFundMe set up in her name, Tiegs loved school and got good grades. She was involved in choir, church activities and loved spending time with her family.
The fundraiser, which has a goal of $5,000, has raised more than $1,200 as of Sunday night.
