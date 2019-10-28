Discussing “No Gender Justice Without Racial Justice” at this year’s Women’s Leadership Conference

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Destiny Owens from the Mankato YWCA joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss the upcoming Women’s Leadership Conference.
The theme for this year’s conference is “No Gender Justice Without Racial Justice." The conference promotes women’s empowerment and women supporting women.
The event will take place Nov. 1st from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Verizon Center.
Keynote speakers this year include Samantha Paige Davis, Destiny Owens, Karith Foster.
