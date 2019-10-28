Greater Mankato Growth announcing Hall of Fame honorees and SnowKato Days, a new 10-day winter festival

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Patrick Baker with Greater Mankato Growth joined KEYC News 12 Midday to discuss the Greater Mankato Business Award and Hall of Fame honorees, as well as SnowKato Days coming up in January.
Hall of Fame honorees are FUN.com and United Prairie Bank. All honorees and registration to attend can be found on Greater Mankato Growth’s website.
SnowKato Days is a 10-day winter festival packed with festivities featuring activities for all ages and interests. This new annual event is scheduled for January 17-26, with winter activities planned to celebrate all that Mankato has to offer during the cold months. For more info visit SnowKatoDays.com.
This year’s CityArt sculptures are available for purchase or lease apart from the People’s Choice Award. Information on that can be found on the CityArt website.
Also, GreenSeam will be hosting the 37th Annual Rural Forum on Dec. 5th, presented by Gislason and Hunter LLP. Notable attendees include the MN FFA, key MN legislators and keynote speaker, Rick Berman. Governor Tim Walz is also invited to attend.
