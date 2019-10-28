Jury trial begins for Saint James man charged with first and second degree murders

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The jury trial begins today for Scott Engelbrecht, the Saint James man accused of killing his wife and stepdaughter in June of 2018.
He is charged with multiple counts of first and second-degree murder as well as 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
A grand jury in Watonwan County indicted Engelbrecht last September, allowing the county to add the first-degree charges.
Engelbrecht has told authorities that he had no recollection of allegedly killing Joyce Engelbrecht and Rachel Linder.
A judge named Brown County as the trial site, after ruling social media activity on our previous reports as well as the St. James newspaper could have influenced the potential juror pool in Watonwan County, where the trial was originally set to be held.
Arguments will be heard over the next ten days before the jury deliberates.
If convicted of first-degree murder, Engelbrecht would face life in prison without parole.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.