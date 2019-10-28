Mankato man charged in connection with burglary in Nicollet

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection with a burglary in early October near Nicollet.
Patrick Vincent Pitts Jr., of Mankato, was arrested on Oct. 17 by the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with felony theft, felony second-degree burglary and two counts of misdemeanor theft.
Authorities report they received a report of a burglary on the 900 block of 4th Street in Nicollet on Oct. 7.
The homeowner reported that money and a shotgun had been taken from the residence.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.