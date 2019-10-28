Mankato Public Safety collects hundreds of old, unused prescriptions for Drug Take Back Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Saturday was Drug Take Back Day and Mankato Public Safety collected 179 pounds of old, unused prescription drugs.
That's compared to nearly 220 pounds last fall, and 89 pounds in 2017.
The event is part of a nationwide effort sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration.
If you missed Saturday’s drug take back, you can always expose of old medications in drop boxes at the Mankato Public Safety building and the Blue Earth County Justice Center.
