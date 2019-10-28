Miss Mankato Scholarship Organization seeks candidates for 2020 competition

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Miss Mankato Scholarship Organization is looking for candidates for the Miss Mankato 2020 Scholarship Competition.
Women ages 17 to 26 who live, attend school or work in the Mankato area are eligible to compete for educational scholarships. Additionally, participants may have the opportunity to represent Mankato in the Miss Minnesota Competition, and if chosen as Miss Minnesota, continue on the Miss America competition.
Anyone interested in participating in the Miss Mankato 2020 Scholarship Competition should contact Director Shelly Bartlett at organicshelly@gmail.com.
The application deadline is Dec. 7.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.