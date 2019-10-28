MVAC recieves $45,000 in grant funds

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Valley Action Council receives a grant to support its partnership for SNAP Employment and Training Success.
Minnesota’s Department of Employment Economic Development has awarded $45,000 to the nonprofit organization as part of a distribution for Youth and Adult Support Services.
MVAC will use the funds to help provide services to low-income individuals from communities of color and youth.
It will focus on employment preparation and retention, assessment, counseling and other support.
