NCAA poised to move toward allowing athletes to make money

The Board of Governors will be briefed Tuesday by administrators who have been examining whether it would be feasible to allow athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses while still preserving NCAA amateurism rules that are the bedrock of its existence. The move comes as the nation's largest governing body for college athletics faces increasing pressure from lawmakers across the country intent on following California's lead by dismantling compensation prohibitions that currently apply to more than 450,000 NCAA athletes.