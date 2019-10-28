Parts of the Midwest are about to see a snowy end to October

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two rounds of snow are expected for the Midwest, tonight through Halloween. Areas, where snow is likely, are for parts of northern Missouri, eastern Iowa, Wisconsin, northern Illinois, and the southeastern corner of Minnesota.
The first round of snow is already making its track across Colorado and working its way through the plains, eventually pushing into the Midwest tonight into early Tuesday. Several inches of snow has already been reported in parts of Colorado and western Nebraska today with this passing of this initial wave.
This first wave of snow will quickly track east through parts of northern Missouri, southeastern Iowa, northern Illinois, and south-central Wisconsin tonight. Southern Wisconsin could see snowfall rates up to an inch an hour, accumulating 3 inches when all is said and done.
Another wave of snow will be following right in the footsteps of this first. This system will move off the Rockies into the plains by Tuesday night. As wave two rolls through the Central Plains, it looks to deepen, enhancing the development of snow across parts of the Midwest by Wednesday into Thursday.
At this time, uncertainty remains on how much snow will accumulate with this second wave. Early models are hinting at several inches possible across parts of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, and Wisconsin. Actual snow accumulation will become more clear as the system starts its path over the plains Wednesday.
The timing of these systems means some tricker treaters might be out seeking candy in the snow. This would also be the first accumulating snow of the season for many of these areas, including Dubuque, Iowa, and Madison and Green Bay, Wisconsin.
