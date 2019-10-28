Saints continue in postseason play

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The St. Peter volleyball team is currently 22–8 on the season.
The squad will enter the second game of the postseason Tuesday and the girls are eyeing a deep playoff run.
“I think that’s everybody’s dream and especially last year I think was St. Peter’s success that we had with a lot of other sports, some of these girls were part of that and I think they want a taste of that again and it would be something for the first time for St. Peter volleyball,” Carmen Hanson, St. Peter head coach, said.
After making it to the third round of the section tournament the last four years in a row the large group of upperclassman is working to take it a step further this season.
“We’ve got probably one of the largest groups of seniors that we’ve had in a really long time and I think with that they just really are giving it 110% every single day that they get on the court because they know it’s their last year of high school and that sets the precedent for the underclassman as well to really go out every time that you get one the court,” Hanson said.
“We have great team chemistry this year, so we’re all really close, we have seven seniors this year. Last year we only had one senior, so we were definitely timid by that so just having us being the upperclassman just gives us the role like ok wow we to step it up, and we have really this year,” Paige Hewitt, St. Peter senior setter, said.
The Saints’ mindset as they continue in the postseason is to take it step by step.
“I think routine is really important to have because it just gets the girls into the mindset of what they need to prepare for but obviously depending upon the different opponents were working on different things to shut them down and way in which we can score and right now we go into every single set like this could be our last game and I think doing one match at a time is what you need to do. I never like to look far ahead, we have goals but in order to reach the goals you need to be focusing on the things you need to do here and now,” Hanson said.
The team will keep this in mind as they take on Tri–City United in the next round of section play.
“TCU is going to be a big match for us. We lost to them in the regular season in four sets, so they’re definitely out to get us since we’re the first seed but it will be a very competitive match,” Hewitt said.
The Saints will battle the Titans Tuesday at Mankato East High School.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.